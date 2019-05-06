Adam Sandler Implores Kyrie Irving To Join Knicks During ‘SNL’ Appearance

Over the last few weeks, several experts have speculated that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may join the New York Knicks in the offseason.

Now, even Adam Sandler is getting in on the action.

In his first attempt at hosting SNL since departing from the program in 1995, Sandler revived a number of his most beloved characters — including the Opera Man. Sandler’s character, who is known to sing about some of the biggest stories in pop culture, took on some of the drama surrounding the NBA during the news segment “Weekend Update.”

After tackling James Harden’s bloody eye, Sandler begged both Durant and Irving to join the Knicks.

Check it out:

Stay out of this, Sandler.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images