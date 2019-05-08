Ajax Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Champions League Semifinal Online

Ajax has won fans around the world with a Cinderella run for the ages, but Tottenham is ready to counter with a fairytale of its own.

The teams will meet Wednesday in Amsterdam at Johan Cruyff ArenA in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal series. Ajax enters the game with a 1-0 lead, thanks to its win last week in London, and will be keen to hold its advantage and reach the Champions League final for the first time since 1996.

Tottenham will welcome the return of Son Heung-Min, who missed the first leg due to suspension. Whether the Korean forward will power his team to its first-ever European Cup/Champions League final remains to be seen.

The winner of this Champions League semifinal series will face Liverpool on June 1 in Madrid in the Champions League final.

TNT will broadcast Ajax versus Tottenham, and Univision will do so in Spanish in the United States.

Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Wednesday, May 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Bleacher Report