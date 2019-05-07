Al Horford, Marcus Morris On Mindset Celtics Must Have To Extend Series

After the Boston Celtics’ Game 4 113-101 loss, their backs are up against a wall.

Boston opened its second-round matchup against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks with a resounding 112-90 victory, but have failed to do so since losing three-straight games and currently sit one loss away from elimination.

After the loss Monday night, Celtics forward Al Horford talked about what the team has to do to extend the series Wednesday night.

“Against that team, we need to execute the right way, do things with a certain purpose and at times we steered away from that,” Horford said. “We have to bring that fight come Wednesday.”

Fellow Boston forward Marcus Morris furthered Horford’s sentiment and spoke about the mindset the team has to have in order to battle back.

”The mindset has to be ‘keep fighting, anything can happen.’ I feel like we’re right there. It could go either way,” Morris said. “I still think we can beat them. We’re right there, we’re up every game. I don’t know what it is but we gotta keep going.”

The Celtics will have a chance to bring the series back to Boston on Wednesday night when they take on Milwaukee in Game 5. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

