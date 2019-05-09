Al Horford, Marcus Morris Open Up About Future With Celtics After Game 5 Loss

There’s plenty of uncertainty heading into the offseason for the Boston Celtics after their ugly season-ending 116-91 loss in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

While much of the attention will be on Kyrie Irving and what he decides to do this summer, there’s other players who made a big impact for the C’s who also have some decisions to make.

Al Horford can opt out of his contract and test the free-agent market. He’s owed just over $30 million in the 2019-20 NBA season. There’s no telling what the center will do, but if it puts any of your minds at east, it sounds as if he wants to stay in Boston.

Al Horford, on if he wants to stay with #Celtics: "It's something I haven't stopped to think about but, yes. I've enjoyed being in Boston. Just have to wait and see what we're gonna do with the team and the steps management's gonna do going forward and continue to get better." — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 9, 2019

Horford took to Twitter after all was said and done to offer a big thank to Green Teamers.

Sorry Celtics fans. We came up short of our goal. But I do appreciate your support all season. This one hurts… Go Celtics! — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) May 9, 2019

Marcus Morris, on the other hand, will be a restricted free agent this summer. He too, sounds like someone who wants to return to Boston.

Marcus Morris on his free agent future: "Obviously I love being here in Boston. I've enjoyed it a lot and hopefully I stay here. It's a great organization, nothing but great for me being able to play on that stage. I've enjoyed my time." #Celtics — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 9, 2019

There’s certainly no way to tell the future, but bringing both these guys back next year would be huge for the C’s if they want to seek revenge and try for Banner 18 in 2020.

