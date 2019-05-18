Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bobby Dalbec not only has been catching the attention of Boston Red Sox fans this year, but Alex Cora’s as well.

The Red Sox prospect recently clubbed three home runs for the Portland Sea Dogs, and has a .258 batting average through 34 games. Dalbec also has driven in 23 RBIs — 14 of the which came in the month of May alone.

Dalbec has improved all aspects of his game this year — from striking out less to walking more — and Cora credits his 2018 World Series team for helping the 23-year-old, as well as other prospects such as Michael Chavis, who’s enjoying early success during his time in Boston.

“I honestly think that these guys (prospects), they saw what happened towards the end of the season last year,” Cora said, via MassLive. “Like the way we approached the at-bats. They obviously watched the playoffs and all that. So they knew coming into spring training that we take pride in putting the ball in play in certain situations and controlling the strike zone.”

While it’s unknown whether we’ll see Dalbec at Fenway Park this season, it’s certainly encouraging seeing his progress and knowing he’s getting the attention of the skipper.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images