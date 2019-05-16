Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez certainly has come alive at the plate.

The Boston Red Sox slugger has been on fire lately, and he kept that pace going on Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI’s. He now has homered in each of his last three games and has nine home runs on the season.

After the game, Alex Cora credited Martinez for working counts and said it’s “amazing what he does on a nightly basis.”

To hear more from Cora, check out “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

