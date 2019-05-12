Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox finally seem to have turned their season around.

Boston completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday with a 11-2 win, extending their winning streak to five games.

The Sox pretty much are doing everything better than they did for the first few weeks of the season, but the offense really has come alive of late. Manager Alex Cora credits Sox hitters for having better discipline at the plate and “controlling the strike zone.”

To hear more from Cora’s postgame press conference, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images