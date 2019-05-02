Alex Cora Dismisses Rumors Of ‘Fortnite’ Ban In Red Sox Clubhouse

by on Thu, May 2, 2019 at 7:37PM

No, “Fortnite” is not the reason why the Boston Red Sox have gotten out to a sloppy start this season, according to Alex Cora at least.

Rumors were swirling around the internet on Thursday that the Red Sox had put a ban on the widely popular video game due to the poor start. Cora put a quick end to those rumors, noting that video games have not been banned from the clubhouse.

After a sweep of the Oakland Athletics, it looks like the Red Sox may be on their way to getting things back on track.

To hear more about what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties