Alex Cora Dismisses Rumors Of ‘Fortnite’ Ban In Red Sox Clubhouse

No, “Fortnite” is not the reason why the Boston Red Sox have gotten out to a sloppy start this season, according to Alex Cora at least.

Rumors were swirling around the internet on Thursday that the Red Sox had put a ban on the widely popular video game due to the poor start. Cora put a quick end to those rumors, noting that video games have not been banned from the clubhouse.

After a sweep of the Oakland Athletics, it looks like the Red Sox may be on their way to getting things back on track.

To hear more about what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports