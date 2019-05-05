Alex Cora Doesn’t Think Luck Had Anything To Do With Win Over White Sox

With the Boston Red Sox playing one of their best games of the season Saturday evening, manager Alex Cora had plenty of praise to pass around.

Cora said the team has been feeling the line moving “for a while” and was simply waiting for a few big hits to break out of their shells. The skipper said the team know they’re going to hit, adding that it was only a matter of time before the Sox were able to put together an inning like they did in the third, scoring nine runs with two men out.

