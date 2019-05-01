Alex Cora Encouraged By How Red Sox Are Trending Following Win Over A’s

The Boston Red Sox still don’t quite look like themselves, but they’re getting close.

The Red Sox earned a 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Wednesday, completing their first home series sweep of the season. Boston now is 7-4 over its last 11 games and sits six games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

After Wednesday’s win, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed that, despite an up-and-down week, he’s encouraged by how his team is trending.

To hear from Cora, watch the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images