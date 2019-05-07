Alex Cora Gives Credits Orioles’ John Means After 4-1 Loss To Orioles

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is well aware that his team’s bats are bound to go cold every now and again. That was the case Monday night.

The Red Sox collected just three hits in their 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, but Cora says sometimes that’s due to the opposition.

John Means threw seven innings of three-hit baseball to keep Boston’s hitters at bay. Cora gave him credit after the game, saying the lefty did a great job mixing his pitches.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images