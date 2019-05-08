Alex Cora Had Joke For J.D. Martinez After Slugger Hit 200th Career Homer

The Boston Red Sox enjoyed some success at the dish Tuesday night, and for designated hitter J.D. Martinez, it was a historic evening.

In the first inning, Martinez clubbed a two-run homer into center field — the 200th dinger of his career — putting the Red Sox up 2-0 over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The Red Sox ultimately won 8-5, with Martinez’s long ball being one of three on the night for the visitors.

Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game that he joked with Martinez when the slugger came back into the dugout after his homer. To hear what Cora told Martinez, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by WB Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images