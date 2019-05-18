Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox dropped their series-opener against the Houston Astros 3-1 on Friday at Fenway Park, as baseball’s best offense went on to win their ninth consecutive game.

Rick Porcello and Gerrit Cole were both stellar on the bump, but Alex Cora said he liked Boston’s approach against Cole, forcing him out after five innings, despite his strong stuff.

The Red Sox manager pointed out that Houston’s rotation takes pride in going deep into games, so working the pitch count and forcing Cole out of the game before the sixth was a win in itself for the lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images