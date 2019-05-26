Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There seems to be no end to the praise being heaped onto Rafael Devers lately. Even Red Sox manager Alex Cora has had plenty of positive things to say about the 22-year-old’s recent success.

Just hours before Sunday’s match between Boston and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park was set to get underway, Cora made note of some of the improvements he’s seen Devers make in recent weeks. In fact, Cora thinks Devers is becoming one of the best third basemen in the league.

“He’s been great … credit to him as a 22-year old making all those adjustments,” he said, per the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Alex Cora with a lot of praise for Raffy Devers this morning. “He’s what we envisioned.” … He’s a force.” Believes he’s becoming one of the best 3B in the league. “He’s been great … credit to him as a 22-year old making all those adjustments.” — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 26, 2019

He may not be perfect, but this kid definitely has some serious talent.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images