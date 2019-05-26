There seems to be no end to the praise being heaped onto Rafael Devers lately. Even Red Sox manager Alex Cora has had plenty of positive things to say about the 22-year-old’s recent success.
Just hours before Sunday’s match between Boston and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park was set to get underway, Cora made note of some of the improvements he’s seen Devers make in recent weeks. In fact, Cora thinks Devers is becoming one of the best third basemen in the league.
“He’s been great … credit to him as a 22-year old making all those adjustments,” he said, per the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.
He may not be perfect, but this kid definitely has some serious talent.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images