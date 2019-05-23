Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Weber has been impressive in his short stint with the Boston Red Sox, but the 28-year-old right-hander brought that to a new level on Thursday.

Weber danced around the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing just one run on three hits in a six-inning performance in his first start since 2017.

The crafty righty doesn’t bring much velocity, but has tremendous movement and works both sides of the plate effectively, earning high praise from manager Alex Cora after Thursday’s win.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images