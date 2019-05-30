Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell in a high-scoring affair on Wednesday night for their second consecutive loss. Despite scoring nine runs, Alex Cora says the team still didn’t perform to their highest potential, and that needs to change.

“We need to play better,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The last 12 innings, it hasn’t been good. We haven’t pitched well. We need to be better.”

Cora has a point. After taking a lead into Tuesday’s ninth inning, Boston has not looked sharp.

