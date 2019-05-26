Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox avoided the series sweep in Houston on Sunday in their 4-1 win over the Astros on Sunday thanks in part to a stellar performance put together by Boston lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.

Manager Alex Cora credited the lefty for his hard work between starts following his fifth win of the season Sunday afternoon. Cora said a lot of work and plenty of conversations with the team helped lead to his “outstanding” performance at Minute Maid Park over the weekend.

For more from Cora on Rodriguez’s recent improvements, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images