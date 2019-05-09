Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox had a rough start to the 2019 Major League Baseball season, but it seems as if they’ve turned a corner and are ready to put the past behind them.

Boston is coming off a 12-inning 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night that was highlighted by a game-saving catch by Jackie Bradley Jr., a go-ahead home run from Andrew Benintendi and 14 strikeouts from Chris Sale.

The win moved the Red Sox to .500 on the season and marked the third series win of the year for the team. Boston may be 38 games into the season, but if you ask manager Alex Cora, he has his eyes on Friday when the team opens up a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

Alex Cora pointed out that the Sox play Seattle starting Friday. They began the 2019 season there, losing 3 of 4. "I'm not saying the season starts Friday, but the season starts Friday."#RedSox — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) May 9, 2019

It’s certainly fitting seeing how the Sox opened their season against the Mariners in March and likely will be looking for a bit of revenge as Boston dropped three of four games in that series.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images