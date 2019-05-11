Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez was stellar Friday night against the Seattle Mariners.

The lefty tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits with one walk and five strikeouts in a 14-1 drubbing of the Seattle Mariners.

It was Rodriguez’s best performance of the season, and the southpaw has had a pretty decent stretch after a rough start to the season. The 26-year-old is now rocking a 4.52 ERA with a 4-2 record.

After the game, Alex Cora said he’s very pleased with how Rodriguez has been throwing the ball. To hear the manager’s full comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images