The Boston Red Sox collected their second win in a row by defeating the Toronto Blue Jays Monday 12-2. Despite the bats leading the way, David Price looked solid in his return from the injured list.

Price threw five innings and gave up just three hits and two earned runs.

“Pitch count was low, effort was great,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Last two innings velocity wise, location wise, was fun to watch. He’ll be ready for his next one, but it was cool to have him back.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images