The Boston Red Sox needed extra innings to get by the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, but a win is a win. Alex Cora emphasized that after the 13-inning affair, while noting the performance of Rick Porcello.

“It wasn’t easy,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Rick was outstanding.”

Porcello went six innings, giving up three hits and one earned run to go along with four strikeouts in the no decision.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images