Alex Cora Says Rafael Devers Misread Grounder On Ninth-Inning Error

Despite going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, it looked like the Boston Red Sox would claim their fourth straight win against the Chicago White Sox. That was until the ninth inning.

The South Siders sparked a last-inning rally thanks to an error by Rafael Devers on a routine ground ball off the bat of Jose Rondon. That paved the way for Nicky Delmonico to launch a walk-off homer later in the inning.

Before Friday’s game, manager Alex Cora offered more insight on the play and what may have crossed Devers up on the play.

To hear the manager’s thoughts, check out “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images