Alex Cora Says Rick Porcello Gave Red Sox Chance To Win On Sunday

Although he wasn’t credited with the win, Rick Porcello was stellar on the mound Sunday for the Boston Red Sox.

In six innings, Porcello allowed five hits and two runs with seven strikeouts. The two runs scored by the Chicago White Sox came off of two solo shots, but Porcello had a good outing despite the two dingers.

Red Sox head coach Alex Cora said he thought Porcello was great on the mound for the Sox Sunday, and added that he gave the team a chance to win.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images