After a rough start to the season, the Boston Red Sox have made marked improvements on the defensive side of the ball. And manager Alex Cora has noticed.

In the first 11 games of the season, Cora said the team wasn’t performing nearly as well as the skipper was anticipating. But things seem to have changed.

“I do feel that we’ve been very consistent making plays, making the routine play … overall it’s been much better than at the beginning of the season.”

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports