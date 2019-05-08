Alex Cora Suggests Michael Chavis Could See Time In Red Sox Outfield

The old adage goes “if you hit, they’ll find a place for you,” and it appears that’s exactly what the Boston Red Sox might be thinking with Michael Chavis.

Chavis, as we know, can hit.

Since being called up April 21, Chavis has come on strong, providing a jolt to the Sox’s lineup as they inch back toward .500. Chavis is batting .293 with six home runs and 13 RBI’s in 17 games. He was above .300 before an 0-for-10 stint, leading to the infielder getting a rest on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

But the fact of the matter is that Chavis’ bat cannot be left out of the lineup very often. Chavis, who was called up as a third base prospect, played 13 games at second base, and also started twice at first base. Will we also see Chavis in the outfield? It appears that might be a possibility.

That’s what manager Alex Cora eluded to Wednesday when he joined WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloini and Fauria.”

“He’s a good athlete,” Cora said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “The other day I was telling Tom Goodwin (first base, outfield coach) just to stand him in left field and see the flight of the ball during batting practice. He’s never played the outfield, but just during BP go out there and see it. Obviously, we play half our games in a tough left field with the wall. It’s something you start thinking about. You have to start thinking ahead. As you know, we’re going to get healthy and get some guys (back). We’re going to have to move some people around.

“His bat is that good. It is not because of the results. It is because of the at-bats. You see the way he controls the at-bat. … We’ll find ways. We’ll be creative. He is such a good athlete that maybe a few starts in the outfield might be in the future, but as of now he’s playing second base, first base and third and he’s done an outstanding job.”

A myriad of injuries in Boston’s infield led to Chavis’ call up, and with players like Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia nearing a return, Cora is right to say the Red Sox will have to get creative. It can be a tricky game bouncing a prospect around the field while he tries to get used to the big leagues, but the Red Sox also can’t afford to subtract Chavis’ offensive production at the moment.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images