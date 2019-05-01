Alex Cora Urges Critics To Hold Off On Judging Red Sox After Poor First Month

The Boston Red Sox have been subject to scrutiny to start the 2019 Major League Baseball season, and deservedly so.

The reigning World Series champions sit at 13-17 after a pretty lousy April that featured quite a bit of lousy baseball. Boston has shown flashes of what it’s capable of, such as a three-game road sweep of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, but inconsistency largely has plagued the ballclub.

But it appears the Red Sox might be on the up. Boston enters May having won four of its last six games, as the bats are starting to wake up and the starting pitching is coming along. As such, Alex Cora seems to believe his team’s early struggles simply can be chalked up to a bad start.

“I’ve got confidence in all of them,” Cora said about his starting pitchers Tuesday night, following the Red Sox’s win over the Oakland Athletics, per MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. “It was just a bad start for everybody. I mean, people can point out our spring training or whatever. I don’t think that’s the thing. Judge us over 162 games. See what happens. And they did struggle early. Now they’re finding their rhythm and we’ll see where it takes us.”

It’s still far too early to write off the Red Sox, as there still are over 130 games left to be played in the regular season. And with parity being rather prevalent across the big leagues, it might not be long until Boston finds itself back in the thick of things.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images