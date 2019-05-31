Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Much like the Red Sox, the Yankees didn’t get off to the hottest start to their 2019 season.

But if there’s one thing Boston skipper Alex Cora knows about New York’s current squad, it’s that they should never be underestimated.

“They’ve done great finishing games,” he told reporters ahead of Friday’s match in the Bronx. “And the last two weeks, they’re getting into that role where they’re behind and they hit one out of the ballpark and it’s hard to stop.”

To hear more from Cora on what he expects from the Yankees in the rain-shortened series, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images