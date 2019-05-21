Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Cora’s photographic journey through the 2018 Major League Baseball season is a valuable piece of Boston sports merchandise, which now is available for the worthiest of causes.

The Boston Red Sox manager donated his Wall of Wins to the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute announced on its website. The piece includes one photo from each of Boston’s 119 victories during its triumphant 2018 World Series winning campaign, with many of the pictures signed by those Red Sox heroes.

Cora’s photo collage hung on a wall in his office at Fenway Park for most of the last 12 months.

However, it soon will be on its way to a new home. As he promised last October, Cora gifted the Wall of Wins to the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon to raise money for cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon will sell Cora’s Wall of Wins, which Leila Dunbar Appraisals and Consulting values at $300,000, to a new owner.

For information on how to purchase Cora’s photo collage, contact Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Briana Lynch-Haddad at 617-632-5741 or via e-Mail at Briana_Lynch@dfci.harvard.edu.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images