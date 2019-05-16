Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alvin Gentry probably needed some sort of pick-me-up after the way the Pelicans’ season came to an end. Well, the New Orleans head coach got just that Tuesday night.

Gentry’s team has had Anthony Davis trade rumors surrounding it for a while. And even though the question remains whether Davis will stay or leave the Big Easy, Pelicans fans now have a little more to get excited about.

New Orleans had just a six percent chance to win the NBA Draft Lottery. But the ping pong balls bounced in its favor, and the Pelicans were rewarded with the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s draft. What the team will do with the pick remains unclear, but if the Pels indeed keep it, they’ll likely draft Duke star Zion Williamson.

Cameras captured Gentry’s reaction when the Pelicans were announced as the winner, and it’s something you just have to see.

Safe to say he (and the Pelicans’ ticket staff) certainly was excited.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images