The 2019 Boston Bruins got fired up Monday night with the help of some old friends.

Eight members of the 2010-11 team, which, of course, won the Stanley Cup, were in town for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, and served as fan banner captains.

After the game, the ex-players (Andrew Ference, Shawn Thornton, Michael Ryder, Daniel Paille, Chris Kelly, Dennis Seidenberg, Mark Recchi and Gregory Campbell) stopped by the B’s locker room.

That led to a pretty great photo, which Ference shared on Instagram.

The Bruins ended up winning 4-2, and now are three victories away from accomplishing the same feat as the 2011 squad.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images