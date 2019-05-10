Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a season-ending loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the attention now turns to Kyrie Irving’s looming free agency.

Although the offseason will take center stage, Irving’s poor postseason play seems to be grabbing a majority of the headlines following the Boston Celtics ugly Wednesday night loss. It’s apparently grabbing the attention of his teammates, as well as the national media.

One anonymous Celtics player reportedly told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman that “everyone respects (Irving’s) talent, but he’s hard to play with. It’s all about him.”

Another member of the Celtics organization reportedly told Goodman similar things about the all-star point guard.

“He takes the air out of the locker room,” the anonymous Celtics employee told Goodman. “And you just never know what you’re going to get with him.”

Goodman’s article also has inside info from Cleveland Cavaliers sources who were present during Irving’s time in maroon and gold.

What seemed like the perfect scenario for Irving to be the man has quickly turned ugly. Only time will tell if he decides to leave Boston or give this another try, but until then, speculation will certainly continue to fly.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images