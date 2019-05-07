Ayesha Curry Catches Twitter Flak For Comments On ‘Attention’ From Men

It’s not uncommon for the Curry family to make headlines this time of year, but it’s typically for Stephen shining on the basketball court as the Golden State Warriors make another deep playoff run.

This time around, however, it’s the doing of the star guard’s wife, Ayesha, who opened up about a number of issues during a recent appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk.” In addition to expressing her distaste for women “lurking” around her husband, Ayesha noted that she’s developed “a little bit of an insecurity” due to “zero male attention.”

Ayesha’s comments, for whatever reason, opened the floodgates for Twitter hate:

Y’all giving Ayesha Curry the business! Dang! — Jauné (@JauneJackson) May 7, 2019

Ayesha curry said whattttttt — FIRST OF HIS NAME (@MR_ConnorMead) May 7, 2019

Ayesha curry got the tl going on a Tuesday. — Bad Vibes (@DKBrodie95) May 7, 2019

Somehow ayesha curry makes the playoffs about her Every year — Junior Flexwell (@JuniorFlexwell) May 7, 2019

Others, however, came to the defense of Ayesha.

Ayesha Curry's comments are not being taken in full context of who and what she is. She is a 30 yr old woman who has been married most of her 20s, and has had 3 kids. After 3 kids (hell, 1), it can be hard to feel as attractive as you once were, and validation feels nice. 1/ — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) May 7, 2019

Ayesha Curry wants to feel desired. Not to act on it but to know that after becoming a wife and having 3 kids she’s still desirable. Y’all attack people in the spotlight when they show human emotion. I’ll never understand. — Rushard D. Anderson (@MaxJulien__) May 7, 2019

Ayesha Curry is trending because she said she doesn't like groupies around her husband. What kind of backwards world do we live in where a statement like that is controversial? — FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) May 7, 2019

Such is life on social media.

As for the Warriors, they’ll look to rebound in Wednesday’s Game 5 after dropping two straight games to the Houston Rockets.

Thumbnail photo via Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images