Ayesha Curry Catches Twitter Flak For Comments On ‘Attention’ From Men

It’s not uncommon for the Curry family to make headlines this time of year, but it’s typically for Stephen shining on the basketball court as the Golden State Warriors make another deep playoff run.
This time around, however, it’s the doing of the star guard’s wife, Ayesha, who opened up about a number of issues during a recent appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk.” In addition to expressing her distaste for women “lurking” around her husband, Ayesha noted that she’s developed “a little bit of an insecurity” due to “zero male attention.”
Ayesha’s comments, for whatever reason, opened the floodgates for Twitter hate:
Others, however, came to the defense of Ayesha.
Such is life on social media.
As for the Warriors, they’ll look to rebound in Wednesday’s Game 5 after dropping two straight games to the Houston Rockets.
Thumbnail photo via Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images
