Barcelona Vs. Liverpool: Watch Highlights Of Reds’ Champions League Loss

Liverpool suffered a 3-0 defeat to FC Barcelona on Wednesday at Camp Nou in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal series.

Former Red Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 27th minute, turning in Jordi Alba’s low ball from the left at the near post.

Suarez scores against his former club to give Barcelona the lead 🔴🔵 Watch NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/aMrBVxHWxy pic.twitter.com/Ufw3zixn2e — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 1, 2019

Lionel Messi added a second for the home team in the final quarter of the game by nudging into an open goal after Suarez’s initial attempt had came back off the crossbar.

A goal's a goal 🤷‍♂️

Messi follows up Suarez's attempt to double Barca's lead 🐐 Watch the final minutes NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/aMrBVxHWxy pic.twitter.com/Hhn5n0SWmc — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 1, 2019

The Argentina forward added another soon after when he found the top corner with a trademark free-kick from range.

We are not worthy 🙇‍♂️ Messi scores his 600th for Barcelona and it's a beauty 🙌 pic.twitter.com/utF9yNgASV — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 1, 2019

Mohamed Salah almost reduced the arrears when he crashed a strike against the woodwork after substitute Roberto Firmino had saw a shot cleared off the line, leaving Liverpool with a three-goal deficit to try and overturn in the return at Anfield in six days’ time.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LFC