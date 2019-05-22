Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saying you “want” to face a Boston sports team in a championship game or series is a weird thing to do.

Well, St. Louis Blues fans apparently are a bold bunch.

The Blues on Tuesday beat the San Jose Sharks to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, where they’ll take on the Boston Bruins. After watching their team advance to the Cup Final for the first time in 49 years, a large group of Blues diehards broke out a “We want Boston” chant at some bar in parts unknown.

It was pretty cute.

(You can click here for video evidence.)

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with this. What are they supposed to do, chant “We don’t want to face the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final?”

That’s both cowardly and cumbersome.

Anyway, the Bruins and Blues (has a nice ring to it, right?) will square off in Game 1 on Monday. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images