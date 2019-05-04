Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Blue Jackets-Bruins Game 5 Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — One team will get pushed to the brink of elimination Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Eastern Conference semifinal currently is tied at two games apiece, with Game 5 set to take place Saturday. Most recently, the Bruins won 4-1 in Thursday’s Game 4 to even the series.

There’s only one change expected in the Bruins’ lineup, and it might not even happen. Noel Acciari didn’t participate in morning skate and is considered a game-time decision. Should he be unable to go, Chris Wagner would take over on the fourth line right wing. Wagner has not played since Game 2 of the series.

As for the Blue Jackets, Riley Nash is expected to be out with an undisclosed injury. He was a late scratch in Game 4. As a result, Alexandre Texier and Ryan Dzingel, both of whom have been healthy scratched previously in this series, will be in Columbus’ lineup. The wingers are expected to skate together on the third line with Alexander Wennberg between them.

Tuukka Rask will start in net for Boston and will be opposed by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Here are the projected Game 5 lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (2-2)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (2-2)

Artemi Panarin–Pierre-Luc Dubois–Oliver Bjorkstrand

Nick Foligno–Matt Duchene–Cam Atkinson

Alexandre Texier–Alexander Wennberg–Ryan Dzingel

Brandon Dubinsky–Boone Jenner–Josh Anderson

Zach Werenski –- Seth Jones

Dean Kukan –- David Savard

Scott Harrington -– Adam Clendening

Sergei Bobrovsky

