BOSTON — If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.
After a 4-2 comeback win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins aren’t expected to make any changes for Game 2, which will be Wednesday night at TD Garden.
The same can’t be said for the visitors, however, as third-line right wing Robert Thomas is out with an undisclosed injury. Blues head coach Craig Berube indicated Thomas’ injury isn’t related to him getting flattened by Torey Krug in the third period of Game 1, but nevertheless, Robby Fabbri will skate in Thomas’ place. St. Louis also will remain without third-pairing defenseman Vince Dunn, so Robert Bortuzzo will stay in the lineup.
Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, while St. Louis will start Jordan Binnington.
Here are the projected Game 2 lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes
Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
ST. LOUIS BLUES (0-1)
Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko
Sammy Blais — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron
Patrick Maroon — Tyler Bozak — Robby Fabbri
Ivan Barbashev — Oskar Sundqvist — Alex Steen
Joel Edmundson — Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko
Carl Gunnarsson — Robert Bortuzzo
Jordan Binnington
