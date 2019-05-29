Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

After a 4-2 comeback win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins aren’t expected to make any changes for Game 2, which will be Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The same can’t be said for the visitors, however, as third-line right wing Robert Thomas is out with an undisclosed injury. Blues head coach Craig Berube indicated Thomas’ injury isn’t related to him getting flattened by Torey Krug in the third period of Game 1, but nevertheless, Robby Fabbri will skate in Thomas’ place. St. Louis also will remain without third-pairing defenseman Vince Dunn, so Robert Bortuzzo will stay in the lineup.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, while St. Louis will start Jordan Binnington.

Here are the projected Game 2 lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

ST. LOUIS BLUES (0-1)

Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko

Sammy Blais — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron

Patrick Maroon — Tyler Bozak — Robby Fabbri

Ivan Barbashev — Oskar Sundqvist — Alex Steen

Joel Edmundson — Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko

Carl Gunnarsson — Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images