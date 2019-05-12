BOSTON — Can the Bruins take a 2-0 Eastern Conference Final lead over the Hurricanes?
That will be the task at hand Sunday afternoon as Boston hosts Carolina for Game 2 at TD Garden. The Bruins’ third-period surge in Game 1 powered the team to a 5-2 win and a 1-0 series lead.
Boston will be getting back Charlie McAvoy, who served a one-game suspension for his hit on Columbus Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal. With his return, Steven Kampfer will be the odd-man out. Other than that, head coach Bruce Cassidy will role with the same lineup.
Hurricanes coach Rob Brind’Amour said he hopes there will be no lineup changes for Carolina from Game 1.
Here are the projected Game 2 lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes
Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-1)
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Justin Williams
Warren Foegele – Lucas Wallmark — Brock McGinn
Jordan Martinook — Greg McKegg — Micheal Ferland
Jaccob Slavin — Dougie Hamilton
Brett Pesce — Justin Faulk
Haydn Fleury — Calvin de Haan
Petr Mrazek
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images