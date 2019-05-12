Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Can the Bruins take a 2-0 Eastern Conference Final lead over the Hurricanes?

That will be the task at hand Sunday afternoon as Boston hosts Carolina for Game 2 at TD Garden. The Bruins’ third-period surge in Game 1 powered the team to a 5-2 win and a 1-0 series lead.

Boston will be getting back Charlie McAvoy, who served a one-game suspension for his hit on Columbus Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal. With his return, Steven Kampfer will be the odd-man out. Other than that, head coach Bruce Cassidy will role with the same lineup.

Hurricanes coach Rob Brind’Amour said he hopes there will be no lineup changes for Carolina from Game 1.

Here are the projected Game 2 lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-1)

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Justin Williams

Warren Foegele – Lucas Wallmark — Brock McGinn

Jordan Martinook — Greg McKegg — Micheal Ferland

Jaccob Slavin — Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce — Justin Faulk

Haydn Fleury — Calvin de Haan

Petr Mrazek

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images