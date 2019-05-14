Things clearly have been working for the Boston Bruins, so no change will come as a result.
The B’s are set to battle the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday. Boston currently leads the best-of-seven series 2-0 ahead of the first contest at PNC Arena.
It is expected that the Bruins will roll with the same lines, defensive pairings and, of course, goalie as they did in their Game 2 pummeling of Carolina at TD Garden.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes might make a switch between the pipes. Petr Mrazek has had a tough go at it in two games this series, so many have speculated that Curtis McElhinney might get a look in Game 3. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour would not commit to a specific goalie ahead of Game 3.
Regardless of who the Hurricanes tab, Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins.
Here are the projected Game 3 lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (2-0)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes
Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-2)
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Justin Williams
Warren Foegele – Lucas Wallmark — Brock McGinn
Micheal Ferland — Greg McKegg — Jordan Martinook
Jaccob Slavin — Dougie Hamilton
Brett Pesce — Justin Faulk
Haydn Fleury — Calvin de Haan
Curtis McElhinney
