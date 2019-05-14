Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things clearly have been working for the Boston Bruins, so no change will come as a result.

The B’s are set to battle the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday. Boston currently leads the best-of-seven series 2-0 ahead of the first contest at PNC Arena.

It is expected that the Bruins will roll with the same lines, defensive pairings and, of course, goalie as they did in their Game 2 pummeling of Carolina at TD Garden.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes might make a switch between the pipes. Petr Mrazek has had a tough go at it in two games this series, so many have speculated that Curtis McElhinney might get a look in Game 3. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour would not commit to a specific goalie ahead of Game 3.

Regardless of who the Hurricanes tab, Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins.

Here are the projected Game 3 lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (2-0)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-2)

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Justin Williams

Warren Foegele – Lucas Wallmark — Brock McGinn

Micheal Ferland — Greg McKegg — Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin — Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce — Justin Faulk

Haydn Fleury — Calvin de Haan

Curtis McElhinney

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images