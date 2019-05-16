Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins’ work in the Eastern Conference Final isn’t quite finished, but it’s darn close.

Boston is set to play Game 4 of its best-of-seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena. With their 2-1 win in Game 3 on Tuesday, the Bruins lead the series 3-0.

Chris Wagner’s key shot block in the end of Game 3 got him sent back to Boston for further testing, meaning Noel Acciari will be back in the lineup for Game 4. Acciari hasn’t played since Game 4 of the Bruins’ second-round series with the Columbus Blue Jackets due to an upper-body injury.

Acciari technically was available Tuesday, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy opted against using him because he liked how the Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Wagner fourth line was playing. But with Wagner out, Acciari simply will plug in on that fourth line right wing.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, while Carolina is expected to tab Curtis McElhinney.

Here are the projected Game 4 lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (3-0)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-3)

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter — Jordan Staal — Justin Williams

Warren Foegele – Lucas Wallmark — Brock McGinn

Micheal Ferland — Greg McKegg — Saku Maenalanen

Jaccob Slavin — Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce — Justin Faulk

Haydn Fleury — Calvin de Haan

Curtis McElhinney

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images