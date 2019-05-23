Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have a great deal of support from their friends in Foxboro.

The New England Patriots took the practice fields for Day 3 of organized team activities Thursday, four days ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. While the Patriots typically rock red, white and blue on the gridiron, they added a little black and gold to their attire as Stanley Cup fever in Boston grows stronger.

Bill Belichick Live OTA Press Conference: https://t.co/Dl6sDeS1b5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 23, 2019

Benjamin Watson, who played the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots before returning for a second stint 10 years later, explained the importance of local teams supporting each other.

Ben Watson on the Patriots supporting the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/VcNIG1XauY — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 23, 2019

The Patriots’ support for the Bruins goes well beyond donning their garb. Bruce Cassidy sought advice from Bill Belichick, as well as the other Boston coaches, amid the B’s’ lengthy layoff before they take the ice against the St. Louis Blues.

In other Boston sports news, the Red Sox bumped up the start time of Wednesday’s game to accommodate fans’ viewing of Bruins-Blues Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images