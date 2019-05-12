Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Somebody come get Brandon Dubinsky.

The Columbus Blue Jackets forward managed to chirp and compliment the Boston Bruins, while also executing a self-own … all in one tweet!

You’ll remember, after Game 2 of the two teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, Dubinsky fired a shot at Bruins fans, saying TD Garden was quiet. The Bruins ultimately won the series and now are set to play Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, but meanwhile, Dubinsky is enjoying some time on the golf course.

We know that because, well, he admitted that he hit the links Saturday.

Check out this tweet from Dubinsky, which really is one hell of a ride.

Just to answer everyone…the golf course was quiet today…even when I rolled in birdies…@NationwideArena is and will always be louder then @tdgarden #fact but I will also say that the @NHLBruins will beat the @NHLCanes but it’s a 7 game series and time will tell..🍻🕺🏼to all! — Brandon Dubinsky (@BDubi17) May 11, 2019

