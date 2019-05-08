Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson Offers Response To Hit From Charlie McAvoy

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was suspended for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals for his hit on Columbus Blue Jackets right winger Josh Anderson.

Anderson shared his thoughts on the hit with reporters in Columbus on Monday, with the 25-year-old noting it was a hit to head. But he played it pretty cool, saying he and McAvoy had their “moment” in the handshake line after the Bruins had eliminated the Blue Jackets.

#CBJ F Josh Anderson on hit by #NHLBruins D Charlie McAvoy: "It was a hit to the head. The referees made a call, but it’s hockey. It happened so fast that obviously I don’t think he was trying to hit me in the head. It just happened. Fast." — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) May 8, 2019

#CBJ F Josh Anderson said Charlie McAvoy apologized for the hit in the handshake line. "We had our moment in the line. It is what it is." — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) May 8, 2019

Anderson added that he did go through concussion protocol following the hit and was cleared following the tests. But it didn’t sound like he was on top of his game in the third period.

Anderson said he did go through the NHL's concussion protocol after the McAvoy hit, before being cleared to return for the third. How was he able to return? "It’s the playoffs. You have to. I was cleared and ready to go." How’d you feel in third? "Not great."#CBJ — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) May 8, 2019

McAvoy took the high road when speaking with reporters Wednesday, saying that he respected the league’s decision.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images