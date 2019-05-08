Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson Offers Response To Hit From Charlie McAvoy

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was suspended for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals for his hit on Columbus Blue Jackets right winger Josh Anderson.
Anderson shared his thoughts on the hit with reporters in Columbus on Monday, with the 25-year-old noting it was a hit to head. But he played it pretty cool, saying he and McAvoy had their “moment” in the handshake line after the Bruins had eliminated the Blue Jackets.
Anderson added that he did go through concussion protocol following the hit and was cleared following the tests. But it didn’t sound like he was on top of his game in the third period.
McAvoy took the high road when speaking with reporters Wednesday, saying that he respected the league’s decision.
