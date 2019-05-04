Blue Jackets Lacking Secondary Scoring Against Bruins In Second Round

If there’s one thing that has been lacking for the Columbus Blue Jackets in their best-of-seven series against the Boston Bruins, it’s their secondary scoring.

The Blue Jackets heavily relied on their secondary scoring during their four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of Stanley Cup playoffs earlier this spring. Ever since their series against the Bruins began, however, players like Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson have been much quieter as of late than they were in the last series.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images