Blue Jackets Won’t Retaliate Against Bruins For Brad Marchand Punch

Brad Marchand is no stranger to controversy, not even during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With just minutes left to play in Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Marchand landed a hearty punch to the back of Scott Harrington’s head after game officials had blown the previous play dead. He reportedly won’t be disciplined for the jab.

Marchand has since acknowledged the “unnecessary play,” claiming it was in defense of Jake DeBrusk, who had just taken a couple of punches to the head in front of the Blue Jackets’ net.

Meanwhile, Harrington doesn’t seem the least bit fazed by the incident.

“It’s fine,” he said. “That’s what helmets are for, so it’s good. Stuff like that is going to happen. We’re not going to make anything out of it. There’s no suspension. It’s a hockey play. It’s the playoffs. You’re going to take some shots. We’re not going to let it linger past today.”

But Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno wasn’t pleased with Marchand’s conduct.

“I don’t think it’s a play you like to see in hockey, but I’m not going to really worry about it,” he said. “We have more important things to worry about, so … what we did is get the win.”

Despite this, Foligno said the Blue Jackets indicated the team isn’t planning on any sort of retaliation against Marchand or the B’s.

“We can handle punches. We’ve all taken them at some point, and (punches) are just part of playing the game. (What Marchand did) is not part of the game, I will say. But we’re going to go about playing the game the right way and doing what we need to do to win hockey games.”

Will they stick to their word? We’ll see when the Bruins take on the Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

