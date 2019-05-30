Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The St. Louis Blues have life.

Carl Gunnarsson’s overtime goal lifted the Blues to a 3-2 victory in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at TD Garden. Oftentimes with big goals comes a story from the locker room about an inspiration speech or something that fired the team up before retaking the ice.

For Gunnarsson, well, he called his shot, while relieving himself.

While the team was celebrating the win in the locker room, Blues coach Craig Berube told a story that Gunnarsson came up beside him in the john and said he needed just one more shot. Gunnarsson drilled the post in the closing minutes of the third period.

“Gunny comes up, sitting beside me having a leak, ‘All I need is one more chance,'” Berube said, in a video released on the Blues’ Twitter account.

You can view the video here (warning: NSFW language). The locker room exchange begins at the 1:20 mark.

Carl Gunnarsson told Chief he needed just "one more chance" while standing side-by-side at the urinal. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/l8ID419sNC — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 30, 2019

The Blues certainly were much less leaky than the Bruins, and it seemed to be only a matter of time before they would whiz one by Tuukka Rask to even up the series. So in all, this was pretty fitting.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images