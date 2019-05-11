Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can Jumbo Joe and the San Jose Sharks get back to the Stanley Cup Final?

The Sharks are set to begin their Western Conference Final against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at SAP Center at San Jose.

San Jose knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round before beating the Colorado Avalanche in the semifinal. The Blues, meanwhile, beat the Winnipeg Jets before sneaking past the Dallas Stars.

Here’s how and when to watch Blues vs. Sharks Game 1:

When: Saturday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images