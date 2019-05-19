Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, who’s going to face the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final?

The St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks will meet Sunday afternoon in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. The Best-of-seven series is tied at 2-2 after the Blues’ victory Friday night in St. Louis.

Will the Sharks regain control of the series on their home ice? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch Blues vs. Sharks Game 5:

When: Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

