The St. Louis Blues can advance to the Stanley Cup Final — and a date with the Boston Bruins — with a win Tuesday night.
The Blues, holding a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Final, will host the banged-up San Jose Sharks in Game 6. Will the Blues make the fat lady sing, or will the Sharks swarm and force a Game 7?
We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how and when to watch Blues vs. Sharks Game 6:
When: Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports
Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo
Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images