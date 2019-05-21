Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The St. Louis Blues can advance to the Stanley Cup Final — and a date with the Boston Bruins — with a win Tuesday night.

The Blues, holding a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Final, will host the banged-up San Jose Sharks in Game 6. Will the Blues make the fat lady sing, or will the Sharks swarm and force a Game 7?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch Blues vs. Sharks Game 6:

When: Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images