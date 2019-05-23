Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trinity Church in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood was filled with Boston basketball greats Thursday afternoon for John Havlicek’s memorial service.

His teammates, Bill Russell and Bob Cousy were in attendance, in addition to Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, head coach Brad Stevens, co-owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, and Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn.

You can watch a few clips of Russell and Ainge arriving at Trinity Church here.

Stevens spoke to reporters following the service, noting that it was a “great celebration with some unbelievable speakers, with things shared that remind you of what’s important.” The Celtics head coach went on to speak very highly of Havlicek.

“Everybody on the outside knows how great of a basketball player he was, but I think you double that and that’s how great of a person he was,” Stevens said, per WBZ. “He was just a special person.”

Former U.S. Senator Bill Bradley and baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro (childhood friend of Havlicek) also were in attendance.

Havlicek won eight NBA titles with the Celtics from 1962-1978. He died on April 25 in Jupiter, Fla.

Here’s more video from the memorial service from MassLive.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images