The Boston Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in an exciting come-from-behind victory.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt went to the Bud Light pregame party at Causeway prior to Game 2 to ask fans what play stuck out for them from Game 1 and Torey Krug’s big hit was a common answer.

Hear their answers in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Fan celebrates outside of TD Garden.